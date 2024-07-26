Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE HVT.A remained flat at $24.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

