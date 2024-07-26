HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $755.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.87.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

