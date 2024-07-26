Head-To-Head Survey: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ichor and SemiLEDs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $811.12 million 1.39 -$42.99 million ($1.77) -19.04 SemiLEDs $5.98 million 1.78 -$2.69 million ($0.47) -3.15

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SemiLEDs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor -6.61% -2.93% -1.81% SemiLEDs -44.37% -120.86% -18.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ichor and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ichor and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 4 0 2.80 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.28%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ichor has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ichor beats SemiLEDs on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

