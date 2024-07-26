Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Healthcare Services Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 39,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

