Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

