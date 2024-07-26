Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 187.5% in July

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLFP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

About Heartland Financial USA

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTLFP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

