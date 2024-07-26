HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Insider Eric A. Mendelson Sells 20,000 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,126.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HEICO Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HEI-A traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.91. The company had a trading volume of 152,602 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.93.

Get HEICO alerts:

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.