HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Insider Eric A. Mendelson Sells 20,000 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,126.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HEICO Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of HEI-A traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.91. The company had a trading volume of 152,602 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.93.
About HEICO
