HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HPKEW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

