HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HighPeak Energy Stock Performance
HPKEW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.
