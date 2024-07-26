Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. 294,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Hilltop Company Profile

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

