Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Update

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Holiday Island Trading Down 14.8 %

HIHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Holiday Island has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

