Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Update

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Holiday Island Trading Down 14.8 %
HIHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Holiday Island has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
About Holiday Island
