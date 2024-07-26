holoride 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $48,269.22 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $48,269.22 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.22 or 0.04833954 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00042462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001892 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00376071 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,469.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.