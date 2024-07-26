Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.51. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $46,968.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,368 shares of company stock valued at $276,762. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.