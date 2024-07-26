Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of HFBL stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $46,968.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $46,968.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,368 shares of company stock valued at $276,762 over the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

