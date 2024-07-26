Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 191,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,830. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

