Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 478,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 155,662 shares.The stock last traded at $35.79 and had previously closed at $35.39.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $700.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
