Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 478,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 155,662 shares.The stock last traded at $35.79 and had previously closed at $35.39.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $700.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

