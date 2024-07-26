Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Shares Gap Up to $70.47

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.47, but opened at $73.98. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 46,381 shares trading hands.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.47.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

