Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Up 77.0% in July

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the June 30th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. 3,871,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $945.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 232.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Humacyte by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

