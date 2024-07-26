ICON Price Down 2.2% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $166.07 million and $4.04 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,978,347 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,978,348 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,009,968,913.7142143. The last known price of ICON is 0.1572843 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,200,551.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

