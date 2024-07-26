IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading 0.4% Higher

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

IEH Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.58.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter. IEH had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

