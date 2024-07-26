iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.37. iLearningEngines shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 9,697 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AILE. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of iLearningEngines

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iLearningEngines stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iLearningEngines at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About iLearningEngines

(Get Free Report)

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.