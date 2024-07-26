Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 452.1% in July

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, an increase of 452.1% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance
Shares of ILUS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 9,683,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,539. Ilustrato Pictures International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
