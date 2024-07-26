IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 92,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,295. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in IMAX by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 264,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

