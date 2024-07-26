Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PI. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Shares of PI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.06. The stock had a trading volume of 642,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,601. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $181.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average of $133.93. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,514,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,167.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

