Injective Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Billion (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $25.80 or 0.00038225 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $135.16 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,400,000 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

