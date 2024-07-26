Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.42

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $17.52. Innodata shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 259,193 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Innodata Trading Up 14.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $568.10 million, a P/E ratio of 329.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

