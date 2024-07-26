Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 323.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

