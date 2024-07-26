Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INZY

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $358.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.