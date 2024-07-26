Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys 32,500 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,655,847 shares in the company, valued at $287,400,496.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 62,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,875.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $37.75. 457,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.48. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,824,000 after purchasing an additional 147,785 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Appian by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Appian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Appian by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

