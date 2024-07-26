Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,509 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 15,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,617.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,492,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,403,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5,404 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,252.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 4,342 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $56,446.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6,297 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $81,861.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 30 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $390.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 100 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,500 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78.00.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTWO remained flat at $12.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

About Pono Capital Two

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Pono Capital Two at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

