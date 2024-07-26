Insider Selling: Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Sells 11,886 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 1,016,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,782. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Editas Medicine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 49.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 174,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.