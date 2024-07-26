Insider Selling: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Director Sells 550,000 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $7,177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,811,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 128,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,232. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.97.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
