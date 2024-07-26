INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.11 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.68). Approximately 33,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 372,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.69).

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The company has a market cap of £53.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5,250.00 and a beta of 2.16.

INSPECS Group Company Profile

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. The company offers its products under the JOSEPH, CAT, Viktor & Rolf, Hype, Henri Lloyd, Barbour, Liberty, O'Neill, Lyle & Scott, SUPERDRY, RADLEY LONDON, Temperly London, TED BAKER LONDON, MINI, L.A.M.B., Barbour International, Marc O'Polo, TALBOT RUNHOF Eyewear, BUFFALO David Bitton, Free Country, BOTANIQ, SAVILE ROW Titanium, SAVILE ROW, BRENDEL Eyewear, FREIGEIST, HUMPHREY'S eyewear, JOS ESCHENBACH, and TITANFLEX brands through optical and retail outlets.

