Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.070-5.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Integer also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.07-5.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.88.

ITGR traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $116.90. 460,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,642. Integer has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average is $113.04.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

