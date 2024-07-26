Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.07-5.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.735-1.770 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.070-5.490 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.88.

NYSE ITGR traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $116.81. 459,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

