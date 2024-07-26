InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $104,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 45,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,379,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,551 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPM opened at $209.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

