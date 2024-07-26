Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Up 101.6% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the June 30th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
