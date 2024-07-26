Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMV opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.