Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.30

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.30 and traded as high as $65.53. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 35,851 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

