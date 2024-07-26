Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.50

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 265182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

