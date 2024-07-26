Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $468.42 and last traded at $468.83. 15,425,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 39,966,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.62.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
