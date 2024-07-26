Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $468.42 and last traded at $468.83. 15,425,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 39,966,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.62.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.99.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $3,027,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

