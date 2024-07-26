Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $92.54 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.