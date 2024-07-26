Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.18.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,288,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,068,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,044,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $15,177,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

