iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.66

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.66 and last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 15348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

