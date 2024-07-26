iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Trading Down 2.1%

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.
iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a market cap of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.
iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile
The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
