iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 407,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 715% from the previous session’s volume of 50,019 shares.The stock last traded at $61.59 and had previously closed at $61.79.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

