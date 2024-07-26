iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Acquired by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of WOOD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 3,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $188.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

