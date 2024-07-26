iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,128. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

