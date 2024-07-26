iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 199,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 114,959 shares.The stock last traded at $30.89 and had previously closed at $30.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

