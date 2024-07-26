iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 199,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 114,959 shares.The stock last traded at $30.89 and had previously closed at $30.44.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

