iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 199,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 114,959 shares.The stock last traded at $30.89 and had previously closed at $30.44.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.