JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDSPY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.52. 33,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.00.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

