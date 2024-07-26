Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 3.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 3,302,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,483,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,310 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

